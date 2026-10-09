Previous Meleek Thomas-Tyrese Maxey comparison should serve as warning to the NBA

John Calipari has seen this movie before. A talented young guard gets overlooked on draft night, makes an immediate impression and leaves NBA executives wondering what they missed.

The Arkansas coach watched it happen with Tyrese Maxey. Now, he believes Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Meleek Thomas could be another example of the league underestimating one of his players.

And if Calipari's instincts are right, the other 29 teams might have some explaining to do.

Calipari sees a familiar mistake in Meleek Thomas

During a July appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Calipari drew a comparison between his Arkansas backcourt of Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. and his former Kentucky guards Maxey and Immanuel Quickley.

“Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickly were similar to [Darius Acuff] and [Maleek Thomas]”



Arkansas head coach John Calipari tells @WorldWideWob, @DarthAmin, and Ryan McDonough why teams will regret passing on Acuff and Thomas in the draft.



Full interview:https://t.co/jnEcXNELrs pic.twitter.com/MVzQOWlKH2 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 12, 2026

"Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley were similar to Darius [Acuff] and Meleek [Thomas]," Calipari said.

He then questioned how NBA teams could overlook the talent he saw firsthand. For a coach who predicted Thomas would be a first-round pick, watching him slip to No. 34 must have felt awfully familiar.

The comparison carries weight because Calipari coached both Maxey and Thomas. He's familiar with their development, their strengths and the qualities that don't always translate neatly onto a draft board.

Maxey slipped to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 21 in the 2020 NBA Draft. Thomas fell even further, with Cleveland acquiring him at No. 34 in 2026.

Nobody needs reminding how the Maxey decision worked out for Philadelphia.

Six years later, the Cavaliers have reason to wonder whether they've benefited from another draft-night oversight.

Their Summer League numbers make the comparison even more intriguing

Here's where things get fun.

Thomas averaged 27.3 points, 3.8 assists and two steals across four Summer League appearances. Maxey averaged 26 points, 4.5 assists and two steals across two Summer League appearances in 2021, following his rookie season.

Both shot exactly 50 percent from the field.

That's an awfully entertaining coincidence for two guards whose draft positions suggested they were anything but sure things.

Thomas also earned All-Summer League First Team honors, punctuating his Las Vegas performance with a 35-point outing against Miami.

Of course, Summer League numbers don't guarantee NBA stardom. Plenty of players have dominated July basketball without becoming household names.

But Thomas' production wasn't entirely surprising. He shot 41.6 percent from three-point range during his freshman season at Arkansas, demonstrating the shooting touch that could make him valuable in Cleveland.

Calipari's comparison looks less like wishful thinking when there's already evidence that Thomas can score efficiently against professional competition.

Cleveland doesn't need Thomas to become Maxey overnight

The Cavaliers have Donovan Mitchell and James Harden handling the heavy lifting offensively. Thomas isn't arriving in Cleveland with the responsibility of carrying an NBA offense.

That's a luxury, provided he takes advantage of it.

His immediate assignment is simpler: hit open shots, defend with energy, make smart decisions and give Kenny Atkinson a reason to trust him with meaningful minutes.

Thomas already has an intriguing opportunity on a team that needs dependable contributors around its established stars. His shooting could complement Cleveland's veteran guards, while his defensive activity offers another way to earn playing time.

The challenge will be translating his Summer League scoring into a smaller role against tougher competition. Thomas won't get 20 shots every night, and he shouldn't need them to make an impact.

That's where the Maxey comparison becomes especially valuable. Philadelphia didn't draft the finished version of Maxey. The 76ers gave a promising guard room to grow into a much larger role.

Cleveland can follow that developmental lesson without expecting identical results.

Maxey is an unfair destination to put on any rookie. But he is a useful reminder of how little draft night tells us about the final version of a young guard. Calipari wasn't promising Cleveland the next Tyrese Maxey. He was essentially warning the other 29 teams that they may regret giving Cleveland the chance to find out.