Preparing for the playoffs and a disappearing All-Star: Cavaliers Week 24 takeaways

The Cleveland Cavaliers were not able to cap their week off with clinching the Eastern Conference’s number one seed. With their 120-113 loss to the Kings, the Cavs will have to wait at least one more game to clinch home court advantage in the East playoffs.

Nonetheless, the Cavs had a 3-1 week, but what were the biggest themes? Here are the three biggest takeaways from the penultimate week of Cavaliers basketball.

1. See you in the playoffs Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell had an ankle injury that caused the hearts of the Cavs’ organization and fanbase to drop. Fortunately, he returned to the game and played the entire fourth quarter and the mood around the organization is that they dodged a major bullet.

With that being said, Mitchell should not see the court until April 20th, which would be the date of Game One of the first round. Cleveland should look to clinch the one seed without him and let him rest up his body to prepare for the postseason.

All year, the Cavs have prioritized health across the roster, especially Mitchell’s. He has played the lowest minutes of his career and has been rested periodically to keep his body fresh. While he wants to be out there with his teammates to close the regular season, Cleveland has to save their superstar from himself so he’s ready to roll in two weeks.

2. Clutch time worries

Looking at the Cavs’ overall clutch-time numbers this season, they are very good. Cleveland’s record in the clutch is 25-10 and they lead the league in clutch net rating at +24.1. Over the last 15 games, though, their clutch offense has seen some slippage.

The Cavs are 4-4 in their last eight clutch games, but their net rating is -22.6 and they are 23rd in clutch offensive rating at 94.9. Games against the Spurs, Kings, and Magic have been prime examples of Cleveland’s issues in the clutch.

The clutch-time worries could be chalked up to the Cavs not making shots down the stretch. They are still creating the same looks and they aren’t falling, but there seems to be a lack of focus and attention to detail. That could be chalked up to a team waiting for the postseason, but Cleveland cannot afford clutch-time miscues in the playoffs.

3. Where is Darius Garland?

Garland’s comeback has been a feel-good story this season, but he has not been himself for the last month.

The All-Star point guard endured a tough month of March, as he only averaged 18 points per game on 40 percent shooting and 34 percent from three-point range. He’s also off to a rough start in April, averaging 15 points on 41 percent shooting and 30 percent from three through three games.

Garland has been one of the engines to a historic Cavs season and has been one of the NBA’s best point guards. However, his slippage over the last month is concerning. Yes, he is still creating the same looks and his playmaking has still been a major positive, but he cannot have games where he disappears this playoffs. Cleveland is going to need him for a championship run and he has two weeks to wake up.