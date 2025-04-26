Latest praise for Evan Mobley raises serious question about the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are among the few teams in NBA history to crown three All-Stars in one season.

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have helped lead the Cavaliers to the top of the Eastern Conference as an All-Star trio. Mitchell and Garland have developed into one of the league's best backcourts, averaging over 20 points per game individually. As for Mobley, the 23-year-old star completed his fourth regular season with the distinction as the Defensive Player of the Year, beating NBA champion Draymond Green for the award.

The former USC Trojan forward sets the Cavaliers apart. While the dynamic backcourt can rack up points quick, Mobley and his partner in crime Jarrett Allen intimidate rival offenses with their presence in the paint defensively. Cleveland's defense has ranked among the best in the Association since the two joined forces, and Mobley's recent ascension to stardom has only given the Cavs more fire power entering the postseason.

When the Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell in 2022, the question as to who would be the second star at his side to make Cleveland a real contender loomed over the organization. With two rising stars in Garland and Mobley, one of them seemed like the most likely candidate. Garland had just been named to his first All-Star game alongside Allen.

Evan Mobley lauded as the best Cavalier

With Mobley becoming a legitimate star, commentators have begun to speculate about how much impact and value he brings to the organization compared to his fellow star Cavaliers. In a recent episode on the Numbers on the Board Podcast, online commentator and founder of Enjoy Basketball Kenny Beecham speculated that Mobley ranks among the few players who do not need to be the top offensive option to be the best player on the team.

"Evan Mobley is the best player on the Cavs without being the best offensive player or go-to scoring option. It's rare that it happens, but it's happening right now." Kenny Beecham

Beecham's comments heap high praise on the Cavalier big man after his breakout season. The Cavs had waited to see Mobley take a leap into stardom since his draft night, and his fourth season has delievered. In his third year, he showed real signs of his potential, but unfortunate injury luck and a clunky team offense still kept Mobley boxed into a dunker spot role with little opportunity to grow.

Under Kenny Atkinson with better health, Mobley has expanded his offense beyond a paint presence. While Mobley's post-up game is still underwhelming, his finesse around the rim, improved strength, three-point shooting and intelligent passing have made the Cavalier unicorn an all-around threat to punish bad defense. This improved offense and elite defense as one of the top "two or three guys", as Beecham puts it, at defense is a key reason for the debate.

Another co-host, Pierre Andressen, agreed with Beecham's take. While Mitchell's offensive dynamism elevates the Cavs' offense, both hosts saw Mobley's impact as uniquely important to Cleveland's success. Does his defense put him above Mitchell in Cleveland's gameplan, though?

Pump the brakes on ranking Mobley at the top

Evan Mobley is a special talent. There should be not a single Cavaliers fan who does not hope to see number four stay in town for the long haul. This year, Mobley set a career high in points per game (18.5) alongside 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks each night. He also improved his floor spacing, upping his volume from roughly one three-point attempt per game to 3.2, connecting on 37 percent of his shots.

Overall, Mobley's elevated offensive responsibility has paid off. He has taken the role Atkinson gave him and improved his efficiency and aggression. Beyond the stats, Mobley passes the eye test fairly easily. He is more physical, absorbing contact on his drives to the rim and finishing through it. Though he is not the strongest big man, he uses his quick thinking and swift footwork to maneuver past defenders like few other seven footers can do, especially so seamlessly.

With all of his growth, Mobley is the second star Cavalier, but he is still a ways away from Mitchell's level of production. Cleveland's six-time All-Star guard averaged 24 points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the fewest minutes per game of his career (31.4). Mitchell's production took a step back in favor of Atkinson's team-first system, which also allowed the superstar to manage his injuries throughout the season.

The gap between Mitchell and Mobley is smaller than ever before, but Mitchell's playoff domination proves he is still the top guy in the Land. In both games one and two against the Miami Heat, Mitchell has scored 30 points alongside a handful of assists, rebounds and steals. Mobley, though, struggled in game one, scoring just nine points on 4-of-10 shooting.

The Cavs need Mitchell

When the Cavaliers need to win down the stretch, the play is drawn up for Mitchell. In game two, a quick start from Mobley and co. gave the Cavs a sizeable lead, ballooning to 19 points midway through the contest. Miami, a team with Finals experience and a tactician coach, battled back and brought the deficit to two points in the fourth quarter. That's when Mitchell took over.

In the fourth quarter, Mitchell scored 17 of the Cavs' 28 total points, shooting six-of-nine from the field and a perfect four-of-four from three. He was nearly unstoppable, getting the Cavaliers the 2-0 series lead. In that final period, Mobley never attempted a field goal, only scoring two points off a trip to the free-throw line when the Heat started intentionally fouling.

Mobley recognized Mitchell's takeover and took a step back. It was the right decision, and Mobley still had a great night. It does show, however, the remaining difference in the two players. Mobley has shown flashes of being able to takeover a game, including a 33-point performance against the Boston Celtics in last year's postseason. Nonetheless, teams call upon their best player when the pressure is on, and Atkinson called on Spida for a reason.

There are still too many night when Mobley disappears offensively. Whether it's a regular season game in which he is easily driven off the three-point line and reverts to looming in the paint or a late-game situation when he isn't ready for the challenge, Mobley is not ready to take over the team. Since he entered the league, Mobley has been contending for postseason success. Unlike most young stars, he is already competing for the Finals. That would not happen without the steady, consistent production of Donovan Mitchell, however.

For now, Donovan Mitchell is the best member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. His offensive gravity opens up opportunities for Evan Mobley to spread his wings, and Mitchell's selfless mentality and willing passing has allowed him to take hold of his potential. At just 23 years old, it is not hard to imagine the day when Mobley is the clear number-one option in Cleveland. For now, that crown still remains with number 45 until Mobley takes it.