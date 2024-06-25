Why the Cavaliers should trade Darius Garland for Chicago Bulls star
By Cade Cracas
Framing a Garland-LaVine trade
The Cavaliers would have add on an extra salary or two to match LaVine's number. If the Cavs do target the Chicago All-Star, they could include veteran sharpshooter Georges Niang to match contracts.
By giving away Garland, forward Georges Niang and this year's 20th overall selection, the Cavaliers almost certainly clinch bringing in their next big staple for the future. In return, they also receive a first round pick for the 2027 NBA Draft, which helps to bolster their potential future youngsters when this era of the Cavaliers approaches its tail end.
Most importantly, this trade between the Cavaliers and Bulls shows that Cleveland is not willing to sit back and let this current contention opportunity pass through their hands. From a strategic standpoint, trading Darius Garland for Zach LaVine represents a move that aims the team towards an acceleration of their current contention timeline.
While Garland has shown promise, LaVine's established status as a reliable guard who can shoot from just about anywhere on the court provides an immediate upgrade for the team that aligns with the Cavaliers' current aim to hoist an NBA Championship trophy for The Land.
LaVine will be under contract through the 2025-26 season, with his salary sitting at just over $40 million. After his contract expires, he has a player option for the 2026-27 campaign that can allot him nearly $50 million if he is to accept it. While it may be a large sum for the Cleveland Cavaliers to take on, if they can manage a potential extension of Donovan Mitchell, they may be able to pull off this massive move.