Which player is more crucial for Cavaliers, Darius Garland or Evan Mobley?
By Dan Gilinsky
The Verdict: While it stinks that Garland is hurt, too, Mobley is more crucial
This doesn't discount what DG the PG does for the Cavs, and his dazzling playmaking, silky smooth handle and range all factor into him being a difference-maker.
However, what Evan provides on defense, as a switchable on-ball defender, zone chess piece and as a rim protector and deterrent all has played into Cleveland's resurgence over the past two-plus seasons. This from Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com was telling, in terms of Mobley's elite defense.
Mobley has to round out his offensive game more, and that's fair to say. Still, he's made strides over the course of his time with Cleveland on that end and as a secondary playmaker, and with his defensive skill set and rebounding improvements, his loss is just a tougher one to overcome.
It has been good to see Cleveland looking to prioritize getting more threes up of late, and for this group without Mobley, they're going to have mix some more things up, and find ways to generate more live-ball odd-man situations with active hands. Getting guys like Isaac Okoro and LeVert downhill in transition makes a dent there, too.
All things considered, though, while not having Garland can hamper Cleveland to some degree still, even with active team defenders like Allen and Tristan Thompson, and Dean Wade making his presence felt as a three-and-D guy, Mobley being out is more deflating for this Cleveland group.
Whether or not a move is made to maybe bolster Cleveland's defense, with all that he does there and as a rim pressuring player, Mobley is arguably the Cavs' most valuable player.