Which player is more crucial for Cavaliers, Darius Garland or Evan Mobley?
By Dan Gilinsky
What Garland provides for this team
Garland didn't have the best start to the season, and his three-point shooting had been down prior to his injury for the season as a whole. An early-season hamstring injury didn't help, but Garland's deep shooting clip has been down to 34.6 percent, which isn't what one would be expecting from him.
On the year, though, he's still had solid numbers with 20.7 points and 5.9 assists per contest, and with what he provides as a primary facilitator and key shot creator, Garland is one of Cleveland's top players. He's also one of the game's best young lead guards.
Still as was aforementioned, he's been at least somewhat up and down this season, with two issues having been his three-point shooting being down and turnovers being a problem. He's had a career-high 3.8 turnovers per game; only four players have averaged more.
Now, Garland had been getting his shooting back from deep, to his credit, and whether or not the looks fall, his shot-making presence and creativity still is big for Cleveland. Independent of that with his shooting, Garland had been having problems with turnovers, and this season, he's been among players with the highest turnover rates.
All in all, though, the Cavaliers still benefit from Garland's play, and it's far less than ideal to not have him, even with Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert in the fold. Rookie two-way player Craig Porter Jr. has made his mark as well.