When do the Cleveland Cavaliers play? Game 6 schedule revealed versus Orlando Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers travel back to Orlando for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
After a one-point victory in Game 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers return to Orlando, Florida for a pivotal Game 6 with a 3-2 lead.
The Cavaliers' playoff dreams were saved as they held onto their lead in a nail-biting finish to Game 5. With 28 points, Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with Darius Garland's 23 points following suit. Evan Mobley finished the night not only with 14 points and 13 rebounds, but a game-winning block on Franz Wagner in the final seconds. Mobley's defense hounded the Magic all night as he stepped up in the wake of Jarrett Allen's late addition to the injury list.
With Mobley's final block, Cleveland secured a 3-2 series lead through five matches. Nearly 83 percent of Game 5 winners when tied 2-2 entering the night win the series, swinging momentum heavily in the Cavs' favor ahead of their next game in Orlando. The Magic's homecourt performances have tortured the Cavaliers, though. If the Cavs hope to finish the series next game, they will have to replicate their late-game efforts that saved them in Game 5.
To this point, the home team has come out victorious in every match. If the Cavaliers drop Game 6, they will thankfully hold homecourt advantage for the finale, but testing their fate in a winner-takes-all contest would be better off avoided. For fans ready to watch the game, the NBA has released the schedule for Friday, May 3 - including Cleveland at Orlando.
Cleveland @ Orlando Game 6 Gametime
The Orlando Magic host the Cavaliers in the Kia Center on Friday, May 3 with tip off set at 7:00 pm Eastern Time. Local Cleveland fans will have access to the game through Bally Sports as always, but they may face a blackout on NBA TV once again.
For fans who want to experience a more lively environment for what could be the deciding game of the series, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland will host a watch party on the Humongotron. Tickets are available for five dollars with proceeds benefitting the Cavaliers Community Foundation.
Key factors for Cavaliers entering Game 6
Winning in Game 6 would give the Cavaliers their first playoff series victory without LeBron James since his 2003 draft night. As the Cavs seek to define their success in a new era, clinching the series will be the next pivotal step in the right direction. A lot rests on Cleveland's shoulders if they fail in the postseason again, but they also are fighting to gain just as much if they can have a deep run.
Although the Cavs have allowed the Magic two blowout victories, Cleveland remains favored in the series to win and have yet to play to the level of excellence they established in the regular season. Defensively, the Cavaliers have mostly maintained their standards, but their offense has started off sluggish at best. Outside of Marcus Morris, Sr., nobody on the Cavaliers bench in Game 6 scored more than three points.
Morris entered the playoff rotation in place of Georges Niang, as the veteran sharpshooting forward could not find a rhythm to make an impact in this series through the first four games. While Niang has built a reputation as a consistent outside threat, his defensive liabilities and lack of athleticism allowed the younger Orlando squad to exploit him in their offensive sets. In Morris' first playoff appearance with meaningful minutes, he scored 12 points on 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep. He also provided three rebounds and held his own on defense.
Jarrett Allen missed the match with a rib contusion. Though the Cavs rely on size in their frontcourt, coach J.B. Bickerstaff slotted 6-foot 4-inches wing Isaac Okoro into the starting lineup and moved Evan Mobley to the center spot. Okoro gave Cleveland eight points and four rebounds but was clearly outmatched at times, racking up four fouls and a -10 plus/minus on the night. Though Okoro is not having a great playoff series, he has helped the Cavaliers maintain energy every night.
For the Cavaliers to shut down the Magic in Game 6, they will need to bring Allen back and likely keep Morris as a Niang replacement for this matchup. Niang might reenter the rotation later, but the fit against the Magic has just not yielded the results necessary.
In Orlando, the Cavaliers have shot a league-worst 23.5 percent from deep through two games. If they want to win and finish the series on the road, Cleveland's confidence has to be better. Thankfully, Max Strus finally seemed to find his groove on the arc in Game 5, knocking down four threes and making some critical plays down the stretch. The more the Cavs can get out of their sharpshooters, the better chances they will have to advance. If there are any two stats the Cavaliers need to emphasize in Game 6, it is their three-point shooting and rebounding, two stats that have defined both the team's successes and failures all season.
After the Boston Celtics Game 5 win against the Miami Heat, Cleveland's opponent in Round Two is set if they can advance past Orlando. The Cavaliers have a 1-2 record against the league's best regular-season team. The Celtics will likely enter the series without Kristaps Porzingis, but the Cavaliers will be tested every step of the way if they reach the next round.