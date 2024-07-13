Top 3 takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers first 2024 Summer League matchup
By Alex Sabri
Perimeter Deficiencies Keep Magic in the Lead
Perimeter shooting and defense will need to be a point of improvement for Cleveland's returning players and newcomers alike.
The Magic hit 37.8 percent of their 37 shots from beyond the arc, proving to be a strength for the squad in comparison to Cleveland's 18.8 percent on 32 tries. The Cavs had their fair share of trouble defending the perimeter from the jump, falling 15 points behind the Magic by the end of the first as Da Silva and Howard knocked down four of their five first-quarter shots from the 3-point line. The pair would end with eight made shots on 15 tries.
Cleveland's troubles from the arc are a stark contrast to their Summer League Championship run last season. The Cavs as a whole hit 37.1% of their 3-point attempts during last year's Summer League, putting them just ahead of the Rockets and behind the Philadelphia 76ers for third among Summer League squads.