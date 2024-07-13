Top 3 takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers first 2024 Summer League matchup
By Alex Sabri
The Cleveland Cavaliers, who claimed the Summer League title last season with a win over the Houston Rockets, fell to the Orlando Magic in a 106-79 loss during their first matchup of the 2024 NBA Summer League. Orlando jumped out to an early lead it would never relinquish behind eight first-quarter points from guard Jett Howard, center Jay Huff and forward Tristan Da Silva. Howard and guard Anthony Black would combine for 42 points in the Summer League bout.
Cavs forward Emoni Bates, Cleveland's second-round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, led the squad with 20 points as he hit seven of his 17 tries from the floor. The former Eastern Michigan forward countered a slow start with a productive third quarter, where he scored 11 of Cleveland's 16 points while fearlessly diving toward the basket and firing open shots from the corners and the right wing. He added three rebounds and one assist by the game's end.
It may take a monumental effort for the Cavs to repeat as Summer League Champions as they face the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers over their next few games. The Warriors went 3-0 in the California Classic, while the Lakers went 0-3. Cleveland went 6-0 on its way to a Summer League championship last season, making them the first Central Division team to win the Las Vegas Summer League title since the Bulls defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016.
What are some key takeaways from Cleveland's first Summer League matchup?
Interior Drives a Point of Focus for Summer League Cavs
Even as they fell behind early, the Cavs never relinquished their confidence when driving to the basket on isolation and fast break opportunities.
Cleveland found some success in the paint and drives to the basket, finishing the matchup with 42 points on the interior to the Magic's 38. Forward Jaylon Tyson and Bates ended the game with a combined 22 points in the paint, good enough to make up 63 percent of their total points on the day as they sent wave after wave of shots on the interior. Cleveland picked up plenty of steam on the interior in the second quarter, when five players combined for 16 paint points to the Magic's eight while showing increased confidence with quick strikes off the fast break.
Cleveland will still have to shore up its interior defense to ensure it can stop its opponents from gaining the same advantage and a consistent rhythm early on. The Magic were able to dominate on the interior through an early hot start from Huff, who dunked his way to eight paint points and two off the fast break in the first quarter. The 7-foot-1 center and former All-G League First Team selection led the Magic with 14 points in the paint while adding six rebounds, including one board on offense.