Three New Year's resolutions for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024
By Ismail Sy
Resolution No. 3: Keep Donovan Mitchell
Ever since the Cavs acquired Donovan Mitchell in 2022, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not he considered Cleveland his long term home. From the New York Knicks to the Brooklyn Nets to the Miami Heat, there has not been a shortage of teams that have had rumored interest in Mitchell.
He has two years left on his deal, one of them being a player option after the 2024-25 season. As of right now, the Cavs have no interest in trading Mitchell, and he has given them zero indication that he wants a trade. The Cavs should do everything in their power to keep it that way. The sell should be that the Cavs have a talented roster that is still putting it together. Garland and Mobley have yet to reach their primes, and the roster is littered with talent across the board in Allen, Strus, Okoro, LeVert, Porter, and others. The Cavs give Mitchell the best situation long-term.
However, success in April, May, and June is what Mitchell craves, and it will be a lot easier to convince him to sign an extension if the Cavs have success in the playoffs this year. We will see what ends up happening, but the Cavs gave up a king's ransom for Mitchell. It would be a shame if they do not keep him around long-term, and his departure would leave a star-sized hole on the roster.
2024 is going to be a critical year for the Cavs. It has the potential to be an amazing one, or one that is filled with disappointment. Only time will tell what happens with this iteration of the Wine and Gold.