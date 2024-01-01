Three New Year's resolutions for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024
By Ismail Sy
Resolution No. 2: Win a playoff series
The goal for the Wine and Gold this season is to build off of last year’s regular season success, and erase the sour taste from their mouths that came from the Knicks series. The Cavaliers know that this is a critical year for them for a multitude of reasons. A similar ending to last season will not be accepted by the organization and could lead to sweeping changes.
If the Cavs want to keep this roster together, they need to win a playoff series this season. While the Eastern Conference is very tough, with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers looking dominant, the Cavs have the talent to compete with any of them when healthy.
They have improved the roster with Strus, and Niang, who have brought a level of leadership, and toughness that the Cavs needed. Mitchell has somehow taken his game to another level, and seems like a man on a mission. Mobley was finally putting it all together before he went down with a knee injury. Garland was also picking up his play, and Allen has been historically dominant during the Cavs injury-riddled stretch. The Cavs also found a gem in Craig Porter, who has looked anything but a player on a two-way contract.
They have the depth and talent to be successful in the postseason. When they get healthy, that goal should remain the same.