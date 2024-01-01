Three New Year's resolutions for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024
By Ismail Sy
Resolution No. 1: Get healthy
Only two players on the Cavaliers' roster have played every single game this season: Max Strus and Georges Niang, the Cavs’ two prized offseason signings.
Other than that, injuries have not been kind to the Wine and Gold. The amount of injuries they have had to deal with this season is absurd. Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have all missed extended periods due to injuries, illnesses, or anything else. Garland, and Mobley are still going to be out for an extended period. Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro have missed a few games as well due to certain ailments.
Ty Jerome, who was projected to be the Cavs’ backup point guard, has been out since the end of October due to an ankle injury. Ricky Rubio has been away from the team since the beginning of the year. Additionally, the Cavs projected five-man lineup of Garland-Mitchell-Strus-Mobley-Allen has played a grand total of 11 games together, and just 145 total minutes. Coach JB Bickerstaff has had to use many different lineup combinations, and while the Cavs are 5-2 since the Garland and Mobley injury news, the rash of injuries is not ideal.
In order for the Cavs to achieve their lofty 2024 goals, they need to get healthy. It is a little late to ask Santa Claus for that, but hopefully the New Year is kinder to them in that regard.