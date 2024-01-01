Three New Year's resolutions for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024
By Ismail Sy
The year 2023 was one that was filled with highs for the Cleveland Cavaliers. This included the franchise’s first 50-win season and first playoff appearance since 2018, the last year LeBron James donned the Wine and Gold. The Cavs even had home-court advantage in the first round.
As for the players on the roster, the Cavs were led by star Donovan Mitchell, who scored a franchise record 71 points in 2023. Evan Mobley became the youngest finalist ever for Defensive Player of the Year. Darius Garland was the only player in the league to average 20 points, 7 assists, and shoot 40% from three-point range. The talent the Cavs had in 2023 was their best in years.
2023 was up and down for the Cavaliers
However, the low of the year arguably outweighs the highs. The Cavs were bullied out of the playoffs by the New York Knicks in five games. While it was most of the roster’s first time in the postseason, the loss left a very sour taste in the organization’s mouth. Their mission this season has been to rid themselves of that, and reach new heights.
They improved the roster in the offseason, and despite an up-and-down start to the year, they have been rounding into form lately, overcoming a short-handed roster as multiple key players recover from injuries. As they enter a critical 2024 year, they need to follow a few resolutions.
Here are three New Year's resolutions for the Cavs in 2024.