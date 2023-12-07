These 5 Cleveland Cavaliers can be traded after December 15 deadline
No. 4: Tristan Thompson
One of the last moves of the offseason for the Cavaliers was signing veteran big Tristan Thompson, bringing back the longtime Cavalier to continue, or potentially even end, his career in Cleveland. Heading into the season, it seemed likely that Thompson would be more of a veteran voice in the locker room than a presence on the court.
The poor play of Damian Jones as the backup center opened the door for Thompson to enter the rotation, and he has applied his brand of rugged defense and rebounding when he does find minutes on the court. It's unlikely that another team sees Thompson as an upgrade on their big situation, and Thompson has a unique bond with the Cavaliers, so "TT" will almost certainly be sticking around for the rest of the season and not included in any trade.
No. 3: Georges Niang
The Cavaliers signed "The Minivan" this summer to juice their shooting, and the results have been a mixed-bag thus far. On the one hand, Niang's shooting is down from both 2-point range and from beyond the arc, and his defense is below-average for his position. On the other, his teammates seem to respond to his competitive fire, and even as his shot has been inconsistent it is starting to trend up in the last few games.
It's unlikely that the Cavaliers will find a better shooting option on the trade market, as Niang's track record of five-straight seasons of hitting over 40 percent of his 3-pointers is a strong one. They very well could find a more balanced option, however, and it's possible (if unlikely) that Niang would be a piece included in such a deal for a two-way forward.