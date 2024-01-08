Texas Two-Step: Takeaways from Cavaliers' win over Wembanyama, Spurs
By Ismail Sy
2. The lights are no longer too bright for Jarrett Allen
After the Cavs were bullied out of the playoffs by the New York Knicks, Jarrett Allen instantly became a meme. It was not solely because he was bullied on the glass by Mitchell Robinson, but what he admitted after the series was over. Allen said “The lights were brighter than expected” in reference to the magnitude of the postseason. Allen has been doing his part to put that meme to rest.
In his last ten games, Allen has averaged 19 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists on 64 percent shooting. He has seven straight double doubles in that stretch, including 29 points, and 16 rebounds against Victor Wembenyama, and the Spurs. He has controlled the paint for the Cavs, and has been efficient as well.
When Evan Mobley went down with his knee injury, the question became how would Allen step up to fill the void on both ends of the floor. He has done that and more with his elite play, and the Cavs are not successful in this stretch without him. Allen has been playing at an All-Star level, and if he keeps this up, he will probably be in Indianapolis representing the Wine and Gold.
The Cavs remained hot with another victory at home. While the score was closer than they would have liked, a win is a win nonetheless. The Cavs will now head to Paris to play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, a chance for the team to win in Europe for the first time ever.