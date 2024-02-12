Sixers vs. Cavaliers NBA expert prediction and odds for Monday, Feb. 12 (Can Cleveland extend streak?)
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA, and they are worth a bet as double-digit favorites on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA, and they’ll get a chance to beat the banged up Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
Cleveland enters this game as a major favorite, and the team has won a shocking 17 of its last 18 games – by far the best mark in the league over that stretch.
Philadelphia is without reigning league MVP Joel Embiid, and the team has not been nearly as effective as an underdog (5-5 against the spread as a road underdog) as it has been as a favorite this season.
Does that play right into Cleveland’s hands on Monday?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s examine the odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Sixers vs. Cavaliers odds, spread and total
Sixers vs. Cavaliers how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio
- Sixers record: 31-21
- Cavs record: 35-16
Sixers vs. Cavaliers injury reports
Sixers injury report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Mo Bamba – questionable
- Nicolas Batum – out
- Robert Covington – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Cavs injury report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Isaiah Mobley – out
- Craigh Porter Jr. – out
- Tristan Thompson – out
Sixers vs. Cavaliers key players to watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey: If Philadelphia wants any chance in this game, Tyrese Maxey is going to have to step up. After back-to-back games with 15 or fewer points, Maxey responded with 28 points in a win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The first-time All-Star is averaging 25.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland: Can Darius Garland get back on track for the Cavs? Since returning from a fractured jaw, Garland is averaging just 11.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 25.0 percent from 3. He’s been on a minutes limit over this seven-game stretch, but Garland has seen his minutes climb closer to 30 – 28:55 in his last game – as time has gone on.
Sixers vs. Cavaliers prediction and pick
I’ll gladly lay the points with Cleveland – even as a double-digit favorite – at home.
The Sixers have really struggled on the road, going 14-11 straight up and failing to cover in three of their last six games away from Wells Fargo Center. It’s also worth noting that since Jan. 20, the Sixers are a dreadful 2-10 against the spread.
Meanwhile, the Cavs are 13-5 against the spread over this 17-1 stretch, showing that they are one of the best teams in the NBA. With Garland and Evan Mobley back, Cleveland is going to be really tough to beat for a short handed Philly team that lacks size down low.
The Cavs are 11-7-1 against the spread as home favorites this season, and they come into this game with the No. 1 net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games. Over that same stretch, the Sixers rank just 28th in the NBA in net rating.
Lay the points with Cleveland and don’t look back.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER