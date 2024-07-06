Rumors: Diving into the latest Cleveland Cavaliers wing trade targets
Cam Johnson
Cam Johnson is a 28-year-old 6-foot-8 forward who can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. With his size and shooting, he would be a perfect fit to bring into Cleveland to play alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Johnson would likely come off the bench with Allen and Mobley still on the team, or he could compete to start at the small forward position in place of Max Strus. Either way, he would give Cleveland great versatility in the types of lineups they could play.
Last season Cam Johnson averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from deep. Johnson is a career 39 percent three-point shooter - that percentage with his size is his biggest asset and why the Cavaliers are so interested in him. Cam's best basketball came in the second half of the 2022-2023 season after he was traded to Brooklyn. In his 25 games with the Nets that season, he averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game on 37 percent from three-point range.
Cam Johnson also played for the Suns during their run to the NBA Finals in 2021. He played a pivotal role on that team, averaging 10.8 points per game in the Western Conference Finals series against the Clippers. His playoff experience would be beneficial to bring to the Cavaliers along with his valuable skill set.