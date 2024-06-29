Rumors: Cavaliers cannot make up their minds on All-Star trade target
Just over two years ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in the midst of what appeared to be a long rebuild after Kyrie Irving and LeBron James exited the franchise in two consecutive offseasons.
Following a breakout third season and rookie year for Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, respectively, the Cavaliers accelerated their rebuild, reaching the Play-In Tournament and earning an All-Star nod for Garland and Jarrett Allen. Mobley finished second in a historically close Rookie of the Year race and earned First-Team All-Rookie team honors. With an organic leap to postseason contention, Cleveland leapfrogged their rebuild and traded for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell. They have reached the playoffs with homecourt advantage each year since acquiring their new franchise player.
When the Cavs made their homerun swing for Mitchell, they entered a win-now mode, but they have been hesitant to continue their decisive, all-in approach since the Mitchell blockbuster. With the vast majority of draft assets surrendered in the deal, Cleveland has been forced to rely on internal development, but that may not be possible any longer.
After the Cavs fell in five games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, The Athletic released a lengthy article detailing the potential ripple effects and consequences of the Cavs' moves this summer. Should Spida re-sign on a lucrative max extension, which has become increasingly likely, then Garland's representation at Klutch Sports may attempt to force a trade from Cleveland, despite the front office's insistence on retaining their core four.
One name has emerged as a possible All-Star addition for the Cavaliers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. The one-time All-Star has circulated the trade rumor mill as the Pelicans navigate a growing cap sheet and continued postseason failures. New Orleans soon showed interest in Garland and Allen, but the Cavaliers have gone back and forth in their willingness to entertain an Ingram trade.
But, Cleveland's hesitation and indecision may have cost them their opportunity to add Ingram with the latest news.
The Cavaliers have probably missed their chance with Ingram
Both the Pels and Cavs have been two teams with the most trade discourse this offseason, and the trade saga between both squads make have come to a disappointing result. Yahoo! Sports writer Jake L. Fischer reported that the Cavaliers had interest in Ingram, but not enough to offer a good return.
"While Cleveland holds interest in Ingram and values his skillset, sources said, Cavs personnel have maintained a reluctance to breaking up the team’s core... Without parting with Allen, who’s long been on New Orleans’ radar, it’s difficult to find a path to bring Ingram to Northeast Ohio."- Jake L. Fischer
According to Fischer, the Cavaliers are still intrigued in acquiring Ingram, but they do not want to lose a core member to do so. Without an array of draft capital to offer, both statements cannot be true and yield a result that brings Ingram to Cleveland. Aside from the Pelicans' need to agree to the deal, the Cavaliers cannot financially target Ingram without losing all depth they currently hold.
Shortly after Fischer's report, the Pelicans agreed to a trade for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray in exchange for Larry Nance, Jr., Dyson Daniels and future draft picks. Though early trade rumors linked Garland to the Pelicans for Ingram, the new Murray report almost certainly kills any possibilities and complicates the path to reignite them going forward. Reports have suggested Ingram would prefer to stay in New Orleans, possibly killing any trade discussions.
Although rumors swirled and Ingram was viewed as an ideal fit for Mitchell, missing out on Ingram is not a devastating blow for the Cavaliers. He is not a perfect player who could lead the Cavaliers to a championship in year one. In many ways, he may have been a downgrade from Garland if he did not fit into the system. But, the back and forth with Ingram indicates a larger growing problem in Cleveland.
Since acquiring Mitchell, the Cavaliers have stubbornly straddled the line between being a win-now contender and a patient team with a long runway ahead for their young core to develop. While Cleveland's core is younger than many others, their decision to trade for Mitchell has accelerated their timeline. Indecision in trade discussions to buy into the core will only lead to failed opportunities and painful "what ifs".
The Cleveland Cavaliers voluntarily shortened their timeline for success, and the time is now to make upgrades. Those moves do not need to include breaking apart the core four and can focus around complementary players, but indecision will lead to a wasted summer.