Ranking every Cleveland Cavaliers' player by trade likelihood
No. 2: Caris LeVert
We come to the top two names on the list, and there is a definitive tier break for these two and the rest of the roster. If the Cavaliers are looking to thread the needle where they make a real rotation upgrade but without moving one of their full-strength starters, moving Caris LeVert or Isaac Okoro is their best (potentially only) avenue to accomplishing that.
LeVert has played an important role on the Cavaliers over the past few seasons, running the bench unit and stepping up to fill in for one of the two guards when they are absent. At full strength, however, his role is much more limited. If the Cavs are trying to improve their ceiling rather than protecting their floor, moving LeVert makes a lot of sense.
A talented on-ball scorer, playmaker and solid defender, LeVert should have value to a number of teams. He is also on a two-year deal worth $32 million, short enough not to scare off teams but worth enough to bring back a solid number in matching salary. He's worth something to the Cavs, but he may be worth more to another team, which is one of the best starting places for a trade.
No. 1: Isaac Okoro
To his credit, Isaac Okoro never stops grinding and trying to get better. He is one of the more underrated defenders in the league, a true on-ball problem for opposing ball-handlers and a passing-lane savant. On offense he continues to put in the reps to improve his 3-point shot, but he will likely never get to the point where defenders respect him enough not to double one of the Cavs' star guards.
That was the problem in last year's playoffs, and it's why the Cavs are likely headed to a break-up this summer when Okoro hits restricted free agency. If the Cavs can find a trade suitor who values having Okoro's restricted rights, therefore, he is a prime candidate to be traded.
There will be young teams looking to buy-low on a defensive difference-maker, or winning teams that need a defensive specialist to deploy even this season. The Cavs have played Okoro recently because the Mobley injury opens up spacing on the court, but he is limited to a small role when both Mobley and Allen are healthy. There is a strong chance another team values him more than that, and that's why he is the most likely member of the Cleveland Cavaliers to be traded this season.