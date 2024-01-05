Ranking every Cleveland Cavaliers' player by trade likelihood
No. 4: Ty Jerome
Ty Jerome is one of the players on the roster most likely to be traded, but it's not through any fault of his own. Jerome was signed to a two-year deal this summer to provide guard depth as a versatile shooter and role player. Unfortunately for both Jerome and the Cavs, he suffered an ankle injury in the second game of the season and has not played since.
The Cavs have to move forward as if Jerome is not a player they can rely on, and the rise of Craig Porter Jr. has put them in a position to do so. That makes Jerome a prime candidate to be tossed into a trade to make the money work, and a team with the flexibility to deal for him could get a solid rotation guard late this season or next once Jerome is healthy and available.
No. 3: Damian Jones
The Cavaliers' most baffling move of the offseason was trading for Damian Jones. The journeyman center had a decent defensive season for the Utah Jazz last year, but the Cavs needed a center who brought something unique to the table and Jones was simply a much-worse version of who they already had in the building.
That has born out this year, as Jones was terrible in relief of Jarrett Allen to start the year and quickly lost his place in the rotation Tristan Thompson, who was working for ESPN on a studio show this time a year ago. If the Cavs need to clear a roster spot or inch closer to match salary on a deal, moving Jones and his minimum deal will be an easy decision. The only reason he is not No. 1 is that he has no value around the league.