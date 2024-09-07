Ranking each two-way player on the Cleveland Cavaliers this season
1st - Luke Travers
With the 56th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers took a relatively unknown prospect in Luke Travers. Although talented, many Cavs fans were not familiar with the Australian forward's name at the time.
There were rumblings that Travers could be on Cleveland's regular roster, considering the success he has had in the Australian league over the years. Per 36 minutes, Travers averaged 16.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for Melbourne United last season.
Travers is an excellent rebounder for his 6-foot-6 stature, as well as being a capable passer. He's a great hustle player, too, learning a lot from his former teammate in Australia, a Cavalier legend, Matthew Dellavedova.
The only inconsistent part to his game is his outside shot. He shot 32.7 percent from distance last year for Melbourne United, and has shot 32.9 percent from beyond the arc in his five seasons in the Australian league.
If he can add even just a respectable jump shot, it would not be surprising at all to see him getting signed to the Cavs' regular roster.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' trio of two-way players all hold a ton of promise for this season and could all make their way onto the Cavs' regular roster in time. It will be interesting to see how each of them plays together and how they will look in the G-League as well as for the Cavaliers.