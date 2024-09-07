Ranking each two-way player on the Cleveland Cavaliers this season
2nd - Emoni Bates
The Emoni Bates experience for Cavaliers fans has been a bit frustrating. The talent and potential are undoubtedly all there for Bates, but that's not what's holding him back.
His poor shot selection, tunnel vision, and subpar defense are his weaknesses. When he's on fire, though, there's no one who can stop him. It's just that if he doesn't have his shot falling, there's not much else he can provide.
For the Cleveland Charge last season, Bates averaged 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. While those stats look great on paper, especially in the G-League, a deeper look tells a different story.
Averaging more turnovers than assists for the team's first scoring option is not a recipe for success. Not to mention, shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from the arc shows his questionable shot selection, considering he shot a great 90.3 percent from the free-throw line.
This season for the Cavs is incredibly important to see what his future for this organization and his future in this league will look like. Luckily, he's only 20 years old and has plenty of room to grow.