Ranking each two-way player on the Cleveland Cavaliers this season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have all but wrapped up their offseason at this point. A few new faces in Cleveland, including a new head coach to round it out.
For the Cleveland Cavaliers' Two-Way players, there are some new faces as well as a familiar one. Not too long ago, the Cavs signed Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers to Two-Way deals, making them candidates to spend a lot of time playing for the Cleveland Charge and the Cavaliers this season.
The Cavs' ability to find players in the G-League to become great role players has been a great way to build out the rotation. Guys like Dean Wade, Craig Porter Jr., and Lamar Stevens(when he was on the roster) have been great success stories from undrafted players to rotational pieces.
With the Cavs recently signing Tristan Thompson back to the team, that means the Cavaliers are at 14 players on regular contracts on their roster (assuming Isaac Okoro re-signs with the team before the season starts).
Each player is great in their own rights, but chances are, only one of the Cavs' three two-way players at most will get their contract converted to a standard contract, considering the number of players on Cleveland's roster at this point and the team's focus on a deep playoff run. Who is the best of them, and most likely to get their contract converted this season?
3rd - JT Thor
For the Charlotte Hornets, JT Thor was a solid player but nothing more than that. He has averaged 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game in three seasons in Charlotte. The stats don't pop off of the page, far from it. But that's not why the Cavs signed him.
His physical profile is incredible. Standing at 6'10" and with a 7'3" wingspan, he has the tools to be an impactful defender, and has also shown that he has the range to shoot the ball. 32.0 percent from distance for his career is not the best, but could be a lot worse.
He has a ton of potential, and that's why he was drafted in the early second round, 37th overall in 2021, even though his college stats at Auburn were marginal at best. He just turned 22 a bit over a week ago, so he has a lot of room to grow. But he's an incredibly raw talent, so playing in the G-League is the best for him for now.
Now, he could be signed to the Cavs' regular roster if he exceeds expectations, but considering the amount of talent the Cavs have at power forward, it won't be easy. Thor was an interesting signing when it happened, to say the least. If his first few seasons in the league show anything, it's that he won't fit well on the Cavs' roster.