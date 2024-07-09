The perfect Cavaliers backup point guard is still waiting in free agency
By Simon Hannig
It is July and the start of free agency, where teams shape their rosters. The Cleveland Cavaliers in the meantime, have done one thing that many people did not think was possible: Re-signing superstar Donovan Mitchell to a three-year max contract extension.
With free agents signing left and right, the market is becoming slim as the Cavaliers continue to wait. Cleveland's patient offseason may allow them to find a sneaky low-cost signing ahead of training camp, but it could also lead to a disappointing run in the third year of Donovan Mitchell's tenure.
The Cavaliers have committed to their core players thus far, but their bench unit and remaining roles are still lacking. There remains at least one good target available who produced well last year and would be a nice pickup for the Cavs for someone coming off the bench.
Tyus Jones is a great minimum veteran for the Cavaliers
Tyus Jones, known for his efficient play and high basketball IQ, would perfectly complement the Cavs' existing roster. Also, Jones can slide into the starting point guard role in the event Darius Garland gets traded from the team or one of Cleveland's starting guards suffers a lengthy injury. Jones has led the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio for four consecutive seasons -- which would be invaluable for this Cavaliers offense.
Last season, Jones averaged 12 points and 7.3 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from deep. With his efficiency and veteran experience, there is no reason that Jones has stayed on the free agent market this long. The Cavaliers could find great value in bringing in a veteran mentor for Craig Porter, Jr. as last year's breakout rookie develops his overall game.
The Cavaliers' current backup point guard situation leaves room for improvement, and Jones would represent a significant upgrade. His experience playing alongside stars with the Memphis Grizzlies would translate well to Cleveland, where he could effectively distribute the ball to scorers like Donovan Mitchell and Garland or feed the team's talented frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Defensively, Jones' tenacity and quick hands (1.1 steals per game in 2023-24) align with the Cavaliers' emphasis on strong team defense. He could help maintain defensive intensity when spelling the starters, ensuring no drop-off in the team's overall defensive efficacy. On the offensive side, Jones is shooting 36.7% from three-point range for his career, which would provide much more needed spacing on the offensive end, which would allow more driving lanes for Mitchell and Garland.
At this point, Jones is unlikely to receive a contract above the veteran minimum. If the Cleveland Cavaliers can add Jones to their second unit, their offensive flow and coordination would greatly improve next season.