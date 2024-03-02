One-sentence mid-season performance reviews for all 14 Cavaliers on the roster
With the regular season winding down, the Cleveland Cavaliers have endured a roller coaster season en route to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
At their current pace, the Cavaliers will achieve their second consecutive 50-win season. Following a beat down to the New York Knicks last year in the playoffs, the Cavs have a lot to prove this time around. Although still young, Cleveland is ready to win now and keep their superstar guard Donovan Mitchell in the wine and gold.
Since All-Star weekend, the Cavaliers are 3-3 with a net rating of -0.3. Each Cavalier player needs to make their impact felt in the team's final 23 matches of the regular season with the third-place Milwaukee Bucks on their heels.
Let's take a look at how each player has done with Cleveland so far with one-sentence progress reports, starting with fringe-rotational players.
Fringe Rotation Guys
Ty Jerome
The Cavaliers need to prioritize getting Ty Jerome healthy and conditioned to make an impact next season after going down with a severe ankle sprains after two games played rather than trying to bring him back at all this campaign.
Damian Jones
When Damian Jones joined the Cavaliers via trade this offseason from the Utah Jazz, he was expected to provide consistent minutes off the bench behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but he was replaced by Tristan Thompson and has yet to do much in his first season with the Cavs.
Craig Porter, Jr.
Undrafted in 2023, Craig Porter, Jr. is the biggest and best surprise of the Cleveland Cavaliers' season, earning a standard contract after his impact on the Cavs during the prolonged absences of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
Tristan Thompson
There is no way to know how much Tristan Thompson will provide for the Cavaliers after returning from his 25-game suspension for using illegal performance-enhancing substances, but his veteran experience will hopefully still help guide the Cavs win in the playoffs.
Sam Merrill
Alongside Craig Porter, Jr., Sam Merrill's role with Cleveland has fluctuated throughout the season due to injuries, but Merrill has undoubtedly set himself apart as one of the league's best movement three-point shooters and is a reliable secret weapon for the Cavs going forward.
Second-Unit Calvary
Georges Niang
Although Georges Niang is having one of his worst seasons shooting from range, his recent uptick in volume and accuracy has made the veteran forward worth the cost the Cavs paid this summer; yet, he will need to keep his production moving in the right direction to matter at all in the postseason.
Dean Wade
Dean Wade needs to rediscover his confidence from beyond the arc, but his defense has never waned all season as he proves himself as a league-leading wing defender.
Isaac Okoro
Nobody was surprised to see Isaac Okoro is still one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the Association, but his acceptance of a bench role and 40.1 percent on three-pointers makes re-signing the Auburn prospect a no-brainer for Cleveland this summer.
Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert has gladly taken the reigns of the Cavaliers' second unit, earning a spot as a top option for Sixth Man of the Year with 14.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game and reliable defense in critical moments.
Darius Garland
After a slow start and broken jaw, Darius Garland is reminding the public that he is a premier shooter and playmaker since the All-Star Break with a 47.1 three-point percentage on 8.5 attempts and seven assists per game in his last six appearances.
Donovan Mitchell
Regardless of all the outside noise surrounding MVP candidate Donovan Mitchell's impending contract extension concerns, he is once again giving everything he can to the Cavaliers both on the court and off the court with constant positive public messages towards his teammates.
Max Strus
Though Max Strus has had his ups and downs this season, he established himself as the ideal glue guy and clutch shooter the Cavaliers needed, and his defense and passing are much better than anybody expected.
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley is a top-tier defender who is still finding himself offensively, but he has improved his confidence, passing, physical toughness and floor spacing, showcasing it immediately after returning from knee surgery by knocking down three three-pointers and dominating the boards against superstar rookie Victor Wembanyama.
Jarrett Allen
Despite a slump since the All-Star Break, Jarrett Allen has had a historically great season with the Cavaliers, averaging 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game and making franchise history with 17 consecutive double-doubles this season.
As the postseason nears, every Cleveland Cavaliers player can be a difference maker to turn the team from an aspiring contender into a true threat in the East to overthrow the leading Boston Celtics. The Cavs have one of the most complete rosters in the NBA, but the playoffs make or break their reputation across the league.