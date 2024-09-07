The no-brainer trade the Cavaliers must make before training camp
The best Nets trade target
This summer, the Cavs explored their path to Cameron Johnson, but the sharpshooting forward's sizeable contract complicated matters too much. Next to Johnson, though, stood Dorian Finney-Smith, another popular veteran name in trade discussions. Most recently, reports revealed that the Cavaliers were building toward a sign-and-trade to exchange Okoro for Finney-Smith, but both teams' financial woes may stop it from happening.
Nonetheless, the Cavaliers cannot give up their chance to add Finney-Smith. While he is not an elite shooter, his size and defensive talent are an ideal fit for Cleveland. As a shooter, he does not connect at a league-leading rate, but he commands respect on the arc and draws defenders away from the paint. While Okoro shot a higher percentage last season, his gravity was non-existent, especially in the postseason. Finney-Smith gives the Cavaliers an answer to this.
Given Finney-Smith's age, some onlookers have suggested that DFS could decline and lose his value shortly after joining the Cavaliers. During his time in Brooklyn, his production has gone down slightly compared to his time with the Dallas Mavericks. But, he has also played on a vastly worse franchise with little direction or hope for the near future. The public opinion on a once-commended defender has devolved into Finney-Smith becoming one of the league's more underrated defensive wings.
At 6-foot-7, Finney-Smith has the ideal modern frame for a two-way wing, and he rarely commits an unforced mistake on defense. He is a defensive leader and versatile offensive talent. Placing Finney-Smith into the Cavaliers' rotation instantly improves Cleveland's overall depth, especially with the undersized wing rotation that they currently employ.
Once again, entering this season with the same underwhelming second unit could be costly for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While midseason heroics often earn the Cavs' role players due hype and appreciation, the last two playoffs have proven that Cleveland needs serious change on its bench to make any serious impact on the East.