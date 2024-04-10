New FanDuel Ohio Promo Now Live: How to Claim $150 Bonus Guaranteed
Bet $5 on any game, get $150 in bonus bets!
The Cavaliers are just a few games away from the NBA Playoffs and FanDuel is making sure that you can bet on your team along the way!
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets if you sign up and bet your first $5 or more on ANY NBA game this week – even if your wager doesn’t win.
- FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Ohio
- What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
- Is FanDuel Legit in Ohio?
- Is FanDuel Legal in Ohio?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
- What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
- Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Ohio
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
All you have to do is make sure that you deposit $10+ and put $5+ on your first bet.
Once that’s done, you’ll get your bonus bets no matter what happens to that first bet.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
FanDuel’s bonus bets allow you to bet on sports without risking your own money.
Instead, you’ll be using house credit. That means you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you when wagering, but you will be able to withdraw all of your winnings if you want.
You can track your remaining bonus funds in your account information.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
You don’t have to go out of your way to spend your bonus bets at FanDuel.
Any time you add a wager to your bet slip, you’ll be prompted with an option to apply bonus credit to the stake rather than real money from your account.
Select that bonus option, type in how much you want to risk and then place the bet!
You can use as much or as little of your bonus as you want, but keep in mind that they expire seven days after you receive them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Ohio since January, 2023.
Is FanDuel Legit in Ohio?
Yes, FanDuel is one of the best-known and most-trusted sportsbooks in the industry. It’s used by millions of sports bettors.
Is FanDuel Legal in Ohio?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Ohio.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Ohio, but you cannot bet on college player props.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
It doesn’t really matter what the best sportsbook is in Ohio, because it’s up to you.
And who wants to stick to just one sportsbook anyways?
If you sign up with multiple sportsbooks, you’ll be able to compare odds (betting with the best ones) and you can take advantage of all of the best promotions!
That being said, FanDuel is a great place to start. It’s the most popular sportsbook in the nation, has the best app in the industry and some of the best promotions you’ll ever find.
Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel definitely has one of the best welcome bonuses in Ohio, but there are some others that are just as good!
Here are the top welcome bonuses available in Ohio:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FSNBA1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER