Draft Watch: Best rookie prospect at each position for Cleveland Cavaliers
Shooting Guard - Kyshawn George, Miami (FL)
The shooting guard position in the NBA has no clear definition, becoming one of the most varied roles in the league. A great SG often plays a combination of different positions throughout a season or even single game. Whether used as a wing shooter or secondary ballhandler, the role player shooting guard can be a jack of all trades. In this draft, Kyshawn George of the Miami Hurricanes could be that exact player for the Cavaliers.
During his freshman season with Miami, George knocked down nearly 41 percent of his three-point attempts on 4.2 attempts per game. With a pro comparison to veteran sharpshooters Cameron Johnson and Joe Ingles, the Swiss-born combo wing could be the perfect draft target for the Cavs to elevate their wing rotation for the foreseeable future.
Standing at 6-foot 8-inches with a positive wingspan, George has the build to produce as a guard, wing or forward rather than only fitting one mold. His positional versatility extends beyond his size, as George showcased polished ballhandling and agility on offense and a willingness to play off-ball and search for an open shot. Placing George next to Cleveland's Mitchell and Strus could give the Cavaliers a much-improved presence across the perimeter on both sides of the court in certain lineups. With practice in the post, George could also work alongside Evan Mobley in the frontcourt to provide more spacing and give Cleveland's backcourt another trustworthy shooter.
Thus far, George's range has gone from the late lottery to late first round, though he has never been mocked to the Cavaliers. His varied range could leave George available at 20, and depending on the prior picks, Cleveland should be heavily interested in the potential fit and impact George could provide in the short-term and long-term.