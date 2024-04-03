NBA Draft Watch: 3 talented prospects the Cleveland Cavaliers should consider
Prospect 2 - DaRon Holmes II
An older draft prospect at 21, DaRon Holmes II is an NBA-ready player for the Dayton Flyers. He's a power forward, and even though the Cavs have both Dean Wade and Georges Niang as backup power forwards, Holmes makes a lot of sense for Cleveland.
In his three seasons in Dayton, he averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 2.1 blocks, while shooting 35.8 percent from distance. In his third season, all of his averages have ticked up. His 3-point percentage is up to 38.6 percent on 2.5 attempts per night, making him a quality option for a sharpshooting forward in this draft pool.
Holmes does not have an overwhelming amount of untapped potential, but he still could be a great player in the NBA. The proven prospect could likely produce in the NBA from day one for Cleveland. He's incredibly athletic and a reliable rim protector, and he can switch out on the perimeter on occasion.
Dean Wade and Georges Niang are both very different than Holmes. Neither Niang nor Wade are the rim protector that Holmes is, and they lack the passing talent Holmes has. Holmes is averaging 2.5 assists this season from the frontcourt.
If the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a backup big man, then DaRon Holmes II should undoubtedly be on their radar.