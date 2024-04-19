Magic vs. Cavaliers prediction and odds for Game 1 of Eastern Conference Playoffs (Take the under)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Magic-Cavaliers.
In what is expected to be a competitive series throughout, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 seed Cavaliers got the pivotal home-court advantage in this matchup despite a few bumps in the road down the stretch of the regular season.
The Magic have to feel a little disrespected considering the oddsmakers don’t believe Orlando has much of a chance to make noise in the east playoff bracket. These two teams split a four-game series during the regular season with each squad going 1-1 at home on the road. Who opens the series out on the right foot on Saturday afternoon? Here’s the betting preview of the matchup with a best bet.
Magic vs. Cavaliers odds, spread and total
Magic vs. Cavaliers how to watch
- Date: Saturday, April 20
- Game time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: ESPN
- How to watch (TV): Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Magic record: 47-35
- Cavaliers record: 48-34
Magic vs. Cavaliers injury report
Orlando Magic
- Not yet submitted
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Not yet submitted
Magic vs. Cavaliers key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: The former No. 1 overall pick is the biggest reason why the Magic were able to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and post their first winning season since 2019. Banchero is averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game as an all-around stat-stuffer for the Magic.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen: Well Cleveland dealt with multiple injuries to its frontcourt during the regular season, Allen was a consistent contributor. Allen averaged a double-double at 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game during the regular season while shooting 63.4% from the field, which was fourth in the NBA. Allen ended the regular season on a tear, posting four double-doubles in his final five games and missing just one shot (20-of-21) over his final two outings.
Magic vs. Cavaliers prediction and pick
Which defense shows up in Game 1? That’s the storyline heading into this matchup as two of the four meetings during the regular season featured one team behind held under triple-digit points. As close as the spread is and a relatively close overall series winner price, only one of the four regular-season battles was decided by single digits (a 116-109 Magic victory in February).
Orlando was excellent as an underdog during the regular season (24-19 ATS) and on the road (23-18 ATS), while Cleveland went just 18-21-1 ATS at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Intensity will be at an all-time high for Game 1 of this series. That’s why the edge has to go to the two top-tier defenses in this showdown. Both are top-10 in the NBA in defensive net rating (Orlando at No. 3; Cleveland at No. 7) and can make life difficult on the opposition.
Orlando is just 25th in the NBA in road scoring, the worst of any team to earn an automatic playoff spot. The Magic rarely attack from the perimeter (28th in 3-point attempts per game), which plays into Cleveland’s strength as the No. 3 defense against 2-point attempts.
It’s the exact opposite on the other side of the ball. Cleveland is eighth in 3-point attempts per game but Orlando is better at defending the perimeter than down low. Both of these offenses play at a bottom-7 pace in the league and the defenses clean up missed shots. Orlando is No. 1 in offensive rebounds allowed per game and Cleveland is sixth.
The defenses in this matchup can set the tone. Take the under for Game 1.
