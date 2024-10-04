NBA Hall of Famer gives Cavaliers young star advice to take the next step
Evan Mobley has all the tools to be a true star with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his offensive growth has lagged behind his defensive dominance.
In Mobley's second season, he was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year and joined an elite class of NBA talent who earned All-Defensive First Team in their sophomore year. Offensively, though, Mobley's usage and production have stagnated. His efficiency has improved year-by-year, but he has still served as a fourth option on offense.
When Evan has the ball in his hands and is given the opportunities needed, he has excelled for the Cavaliers. In the Cavs' final game of the postseason this year, Mobley dominated against the leading Boston Celtics, notching 33 points, seven rebounds and four assists. If the Cavaliers can unlock Mobley, their ceiling and championship window extend well beyond previous assumptions.
Although the talent and potential have always been recognizable for Mobley, Cleveland's sudden reentry to the playoff race has put Mobley's development lower on the priority list at times. The Cavaliers are ready for Mobley to take that step forward, and an NBA Hall of Famer gave Mobley some advice to realize his potential on a new podcast episode.
Kevin Garnett is Team Mobley
Mobley's unique skillset and size have earned him comparisons to numerous former NBA stars, most notably Boston Celtics big man Kevin Garnett. The NBA Champion recently expressed a belief in Mobley and gave a straightforward and honest perspective on what it will take for Mobley to evolve during an episode of Ticket & Truth with KG and Paul Pierce.
Garnett complimented the skills Mobley has already displayed on offense and defense, but he emphatically stated the young forward needs to "get mean" on the court.
"[Evan Mobley] gotta go to the next level... Evan, you're too nice, my dude! Start calling for it, my dude!"- Kevin Garnett
His comments echo a sentiment that many in the fanbase have said since his draft night. Mobley plays too passive on the court, waiting for his chance to take a shot rather than actively searching and demand it. When Mobley has flipped the switch and been aggressive, he shows all the traits Garnett is looking for, playing stronger, rebounding harder and scoring with intention.
As for Pierce, he focused on the few aspects of Mobley's defense left to develop. To make the Cavaliers a contender, Pierce believes Mobley must constantly be in DPOY conversations and force guards to swing the ball when he switches onto them.
Garnett and Pierce went into greater depth to Mobley's development. Garnett called Mobley a "nice guy", complimenting Mobley's demeanor. But, he said that the next level for Mobley requires he gets a meaner on the court. It is hard to deny Garnett's comments, given that the best version of Mobley has always been on nights when he has been more aggressive and involved on offense.
In his third season, Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebound (career high), 3.2 assists (career high) and shot 37.3 percent from deep (career high). Mobley suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for a month-and-a-half after surgery, derailing another All-Defense campaign; however, he did show his best overall season in terms of efficiency and raw production. Mobley is trending in the right direction, but he needs a consistent mindset to want to score and dominate.
Thankfully, Cleveland's new head coach Kenny Atkinson has made Mobley's development a clear priority, planning to put the ball in his hands and allow him to become a facilitator and offensive hub alongside increasing his outside shooting volume. Atkinson's plan does not box Mobley into one role or one job on offense. It seems that Mobley will improve Cleveland's floor spacing by pulling his defender to the perimeter while Jarrett Allen controls the post.
If Atkinson can open up the floor for Mobley to drive and create his own looks, then the offense will also open for Mitchell, Garland, Allen and the rest of the Cavs. Solving Cleveland's spacing flaws could be the ultimate key to finding the potential within the core four. With Mobley at his best, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be their best. Garnett's advice to Mobley echoes what the statistics and eye test already say. Now, it is up to Mobley to take that advice to heart and enter this year hungry.