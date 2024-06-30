How early Eastern Conference offseason moves affect the Cleveland Cavaliers
Brooklyn Nets build toward the future
The Nets are thinking about the future after dealing Bridges to the Knicks but still made sure to keep their versatile center, Nic Claxton, with a four-year, $100 million contract.
The go-to bucket-getter is Cam Thomas, a high-volume, inefficient scorer.
Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are likely trade bait for future assets.
The Wizards rebuild
Before the Draft started, the most of the public digesting the trade- Washington sends Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick (Carlton “Bub” Carington)- probably thought, “what the heck is going on with the Wizards?”
Deni Avdija is a multi-skilled player, and the Wizards got back the worst of Portland’s two FRPs. Yet, the team selected the French seven-footer, Alex Sarr, with its second overall pick. Sarr projects to be modern, face-up big plus potent defender with a high upside.
The Wizards are in a rebuild and no threat to the Cavs.
Kyle Kuzma is a scoring forward generating interest on the trade market. Kuzma helped the 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers win a title as its seventh man in the Playoffs (minutes).
Detroit restructures
The Pistons hired Trajan Langdon, the former general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans, as the new president of basketball operations. The club still hasn't hired a coach, but that could change imminently. Regardless of the direction taken, the Pistons are in no shape to compete for a Playoff spot soon.
The roster doesn’t have enough shooting, rebounding or defense. However, rookie Ron Holland should help with the last two. He is also a capable scorer inside the arc, making 53.2 percent of his shots.
Point guard Cade Cunningham is likely to be extended in a max deal.
How are the Cavs affected in the offseason?
Given the makeup of the eastern conference, the Wine and Gold are the third-strongest squad behind the (champion) Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. The Cavs have an exceptional defense, a dynamic superstar guard in Mitchell, an emerging force in Mobley and importantly, a new head coach that will help rehabilitate Darius Garland's impact.
Atkinson was the correct hire because he is a relentless problem solver who convinces players to stay after practice, has good relationships with many and is a champion assistant in 2022. He will likely bring much of the off-ball actions with lots of misdirection he picked up from Steve Kerr's staff in Golden State.
Allen, as reported by The Stein Line, likely isn't going anywhere because Mitchell likes playing with him. There connection was strong in the time Mobley and Garland were absent with injuries. Keeping Allen around strengthens the continuity of the group.
As it stands, the Cleveland Cavaliers trust in their core and should not feel panicked by their rivals' moves. With Atkinson in charge, the Cavs will open next season with a better offensive flow and a roster capable of competing with anyone else in the playoffs.