How early Eastern Conference offseason moves affect the Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami Heat retain their stars
The Heat inked Bam Adebayo, one of the top five defenders in the NBA and an emerging scorer, through 2029 with an extension. Additionally, as long as his partner, Jimmy Butler is still in Miami, they can be a dangerous lower seed once again.
In 2024-25, the Heat will be without either Haywood Highsmith or Caleb Martin, because it can’t afford to keep both, per the Miami Herald. The team is preparing for that reality and will replace one of them with the promising seven-foot big man, Kel’el Ware, who also had a 7-foot-4 wingspan. Martin declined his player option, Saturday, becoming an unrestricted free agent.
Ware’s play style allows sharing the court with Adebayo because of his shot-blocking prowess and high 3-point percentage (41.2), yet it was only on 1.3 attempts per game. Coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff will likely have Ware hoisting more.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Draft night that Butler will not sign an extension ahead of an early opt-out in 2025 and is looking to have a big season. Combining that with an assertive front office that will try to improve as the year goes on, the Heat could be a thorn in the side of any Eastern rival and more so if a star-level player demands out, asking only for the Heat.
Josh Richardson opted in to the last year of his player option. Before he hurt his right shoulder in February, Richardson had been restored as a useful perimeter defender.
Atlanta Hawks' Draft success
The Hawks chose Zaccharie Risacher first overall after having a three-percent chance of winning the lottery in May. He is a 6-foot-9 forward who resembles a supersized version of the Boston Celtics’ Derrick White in the LNB Élite. Given his ability to be effective off-ball, he will likely contribute within the top eight of the Hawks rotation.
The Hawks’ backcourt experiment of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray underachieved in two seasons was broken up Friday. Murray was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans for two first round picks (2025 via Angeles Lakers, 2027 via Bucks/Pelicans) plus Larry Nance Jr. and Dyson Daniels. Nance is serviceable backline helper and an athletic rolling threat. Daniels is a project player, having played two seasons averaging 20 minutes per game and logging only 31.1 percent of 3-point attempts.
Murray’s regression on defense was likely one of the factors in his low return on the market, but he is still dynamic on offense.
The Hawks failed to enhance their roster with the right exchange and will not be a threat to the Cavaliers or rest of the east in 2024-35.