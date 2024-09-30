How the Cavaliers stack up in the East after latest blockbuster trade
As the offseason closes, the Cleveland Cavaliers face a stacked Eastern Conference after another major move from a rival.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks swapped quality players on Friday evening. The former gets Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick from the Detroit Pistons; the latter gets Piscataway kid and sweet-shooting big Karl-Anthony Towns.
This trade comes after the Timberwolves made its first Conference Finals appearance since 2004. Yet, it is a win for the group because they got two good players for the price of one. Randle’s attitude and defensive chops match the DNA of emerging superstar Anthony Edwards more than KAT, and DiVincenzo is a top-shelf sniper.
The Knicks upgraded at center, but Towns is not a high-level defender and can get trigger-happy on the perimeter.
The Knicks' latest move only adds to the Cavs' competition in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season. With the reigning champion Boston Celtics sticking together and the Philadelphia 76ers adding another All-Star, the Cavaliers will have to prove themselves every night to earn their spot in the East.
Let’s review how the Cleveland Cavaliers compare to their biggest Eastern Conference rivals following the swap.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics are the top team in the league and Eastern Conference. Even with Kristaps Porziņģis absent until December, the Celtics are steady at center with Al Horford, plus can play long stretches going small.
The backcourt isn’t the flashiest, but it’s one of the most dependable in the league. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are defensive pests who move great without the ball. In the 2024 Playoffs, Holiday recorded two matches with a minimum of two denials and six with various steals; White registered six outings with multiple blocks and four with at least two takeaways.
Jayson Tatum is extra motivated coming off a successful Finals run following a benching for fit purposes with Team USA. When he isn’t settling for deep looks, he becomes a lethal rim attacker and is effective as a playmaker, getting the ball off before he’s in serious trouble.
And Jaylen Brown, the reigning Finals MVP, has evolved into a two-way star and leader.
The champs should win around 59 regular-season games. Recently, coach Joe Mazzulla provided insight into the team's mindset: they aren’t defending their title; they are on the hunt for another.
The Cavaliers battled with the Celtics for five games in the second round this season, but injuries and inexperience left them unprepared for a fiery Boston squad. The Cavs will have another year to develop the core four. The Celtics will still be a fearsome competitor, likely staying ahead of the Cavaleirs in the East standings once again.