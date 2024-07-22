Grading every decision of the Cleveland Cavaliers offseason so far
Keeping Donovan Mitchell in the Land
The most important task for the Cavaliers this summer was keeping Donovan Mitchell in wine and gold for the foreseeable future. Shortly after hiring Atkinson, Mitchell and the Cavs agreed to a three-year maximum extension with a player option in 2027, Mitchell's age 30 offseason. While Mitchell did not agree to the most possible years, he stands to gain significantly higher pay after ten years of service in the NBA in the 2027 summer, making a longer extension a poor decision for Mitchell.
As for the Cavaliers, though, Mitchell's commitment to the future of this organization justifies the hefty trade return Cleveland sent to the Utah Jazz in return for the superstar guard. Mitchell has led the Cavs to two consecutive playoff appearances and has earned his first All-NBA Team selection. As the Cavaliers look toward the future, keeping a star entering his prime with two growing stars in Garland and Mobley is an outstanding win for the team and city.
The Cavaliers could not afford to enter next season without Mitchell's commitment. Otherwise, Cleveland was almost certainly going to feel forced to offer Mitchell on the trade market less than two years after acquiring him. Instead, Mitchell emphatically shut down trade rumors that surfaced from the moment he landed in northeast Ohio. Re-signing a major star not only justifies the 2022 blockbuster trade; it proves that the Cavaliers can be a worthwhile destination for stars to play.
Grade: A+
Isolated from Cleveland's lack of improvement around him this summer, Mitchell's extension is undoubtedly the best move of the summer.