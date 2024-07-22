Grading every decision of the Cleveland Cavaliers offseason so far
Isaac Okoro's Restricted Free Agency
For better or worse, the Cavaliers front office is loyal to the in-house talent. Fans called for Bickerstaff to be replaced after the humiliating round-one loss in 2023, but the Cavs trusted in him for one more year. With trade speculation and rumors this year, the Cavaliers are keeping the core together. Thus far, that same mentality has been extended to Isaac Okoro.
Cleveland has reportedly explored numerous sign-and-trade options for Okoro, but nothing has emerged. The complex rules surrounding sign-and-trades and Okoro's lacking offensive impact have hurt the process. During last summer and the last two trade deadlines, the Cavaliers could have dealt Okoro without the restrictions of a sign-and-trade but opted to trust in his growth. Unfortunately, he regressed heavily in the playoffs and became a non-factor in both rounds.
Thus far, the Cavaliers have not come to terms on a new contract with the last remaining Cavs free agent. Okoro may accept his $11.9 million qualifying offer for next season, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency in 2025. This sets the Cavaliers in a position potentially to lose Okoro for nothing after multiple seasons in which Cleveland could have moved him for a proven veteran talent.
While nothing has happened yet, the Cavaliers have fumbled Okoro's free agency. The front office has attempted to move the young wing this summer but failed. Bringing him back to the roster now may create division and frustration in what is now almost certainly an eventual departure. While there is a chance that Okoro and the Cavs move on from this and keep him around for the long term, Cleveland's inability to strike a deal with one of the team's few remaining valuable trade candidates could signal more concerning problems for the future.
Grade: D
The Cavaliers need a plan to build a more dependable bench around an increasingly expensive core. Otherwise, Cleveland could enter the second tax apron sooner rather than later with nothing to show for it.