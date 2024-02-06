Grading 4 Cavaliers trade deadline targets from no-brainer to must-avoid
Breaking down several potential Cavs trade targets by desirability.
By Will Eudy
Matisse Thybulle - Absolute must-avoid
In the modern NBA, there have historically been roles for each and every type of player. If someone could not provide production in one or several areas of their game, they could always theoretically still find a place to thrive by capitalizing on their strengths.
But as times change and the average NBA player becomes more skilled and well-rounded, there is becoming less place for true "specialty" players. That is, those players that can excel in one particular area but fall short in several other important skills. This is unfortunate news for a player the likes of Matisse Thybulle.
Drafted as a defensive specialist, Thybulle still excels on that end of the floor. He is currently averaging 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. But on the offensive end, he is a black hole, shooting 41% from the floor and converting just 37.5% of his catch-and-shoot looks.
This is not to say Thybulle can not still be successful in the right situation in the NBA, but there are fewer scenarios where he would be useful than say a decade ago. He may not be a very expensive target for the Cavs, but they should still avoid him.