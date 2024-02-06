Grading 4 Cavaliers trade deadline targets from no-brainer to must-avoid
Breaking down several potential Cavs trade targets by desirability.
By Will Eudy
Andrew Wiggins - Semi must-avoid
One selling point for certain players around this time of year can become the fact that they have championship experience. While that is not an attribute that is meaningless, it can be misplaced when talking about certain players, and this certainly applies to Andrew Wiggins.
After winning the championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022, Wiggins finally took a big step toward dispelling the narrative that he was a "losing player" and that it was hard to win with him. He was frequently the second-best shot creator and overall player on that Warriors roster in the playoffs, behind Stephen Curry.
But since then, multiple factors have contributed to his play taking a significant step back. Wiggins was forced to take time off last season due to personal matters, and his numbers have taken a steep decline this year. He is averaging just 12.2 points on 43% shooting for the Warriors, a noticeable falloff after averaging at least 16.9 points for each of the first nine seasons of his career.
Wiggins is still a veteran player with playoff experience who can theoretically provide good three-and-D minutes. But there is little reason to believe he will break out of this slump any time soon, and the asking price Golden State will likely have for him would not be worth the risk.