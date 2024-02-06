Grading 4 Cavaliers trade deadline targets from no-brainer to must-avoid
Breaking down several potential Cavs trade targets by desirability.
By Will Eudy
Tyus Jones - Semi no-brainer
The Cavaliers are in search of someone to fill more minutes at backup point guard, and there may not be a better option on the market right now than Tyus Jones. Traded to the Wizards from the Memphis Grizzlies last summer, Jones has been putting up yet another masterclass of efficiency this season in Washington.
Operating as a full-time starter for the first time in his professional career, Jones is putting up a career-high 12.2 points and 6.6 assists per game, while turning the ball over less than one time per game on average. He is the picture of what an efficient point guard looks like, and his pass-first style very much resembles that of an "old school" point guard.
Jones would be an excellent option for Cleveland to consider to back up Darius Garland. Not only has the savvy veteran proven that he can hang with starter level players this season, but he would now be able to take a step back to the bench and could potentially thrive in a backup role even more than before.
The only drawback to the Cavs pursuing Jones would likely be the price tag. The Wizards are reportedly asking for a first-round draft pick in exchange for their talented ball handler, which could be enough to make Cleveland say no.