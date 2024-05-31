Grade the Trade: Timberwolves swap stars with Cavaliers after playoff elimination
Do the Cavaliers agree to the deal?
Despite his career shortcomings defensively, Towns significantly improved this regular season when he was moved to the power forward position and played alongside Gobert. He posted his career-high Defensive Box Plus/Minus score and earned his fourth All-Star selection of his career. With a 41.6 percent shot from three-point range and 8.3 rebounds per game, KAT's fit with the Cavaliers frontcourt is seemingly obvious. If Garland is ready to restart with a new franchise, Towns might be an intriguing initial prospect for the Cavs.
This trade falls apart quickly once Cleveland glances past KAT's initial statistics. Returning to his contract, the Cavaliers have no reason to want to add a nearly $62 million player to their cap sheet in a few years. If KAT does not fit alongside Evan Mobley or loses his touch from deep, Cleveland is stuck with an inconsistent defender with little ability to score in the post against the best defenders. Every move the Cavaliers make this summer will be with the intention of keeping Donovan Mitchell happy long-term, from the next coach to the roster moves.
Additionally, this trade does not include Jarrett Allen at all, meaning the Cavs would either have to follow the deal with an Allen trade or have a conundrum in their frontcourt rotation. This trade likely does not happen with Allen still on the team, but this would hamper Cleveland's options to take back another expensive player such as rumored target Brandon Ingram.
From Cleveland's perspective, letting the Timberwolves figure out their self-inflicted salary pains is probably a better option than losing Garland for bad pick swaps and an overpaid center. For all of Towns' talents and successes, the Cavaliers cannot afford the $62 million risk.
Realistically, Towns does not appear to be a solution for any of the Cleveland Cavaliers' biggest problems. His outside shooting is promising, but the Cavs cannot pay that number based on one skill. With both Garland and Allen as possible trade pieces, Cleveland can easily target a multitude of cheaper players and stars who fit the team better from day one. Without a second thought, the Cavaliers pass.