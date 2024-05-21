Grade the Trade: New proposal adds Cavaliers guard to Lakers core next to LeBron James
Do the Cavaliers say yes?
The Cavaliers gave Garland the richest contract extension in team history after his 2021-22 All-Star campaign, and a potential trade would drive a high price with the Cleveland guard likely more valued than Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young if both are on the market.
Rui Hachimura could be the stretch four to play alongside Evan Mobley in the future (if they decide to move on from Jarrett Allen as well). Rui shot 42 percent from three-point range last season as he scored 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. Rui is a large 6-foot 9-inches forward with versatility to play either the four or three spot. Since joining the Lakers, he has attained solid playoff experience, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals last postseason.
Austin Reaves would become the Cavaliers' new secondary playmaker alongside Mitchell. Reaves is 6'5 and four inches taller than Garland. Their backcourt would now not be undersized as it was with Mitchell and Garland. On top of that, Reaves showed serious playoff chops in the Lakers Western Conference Finals run last season averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 assists per game on 44 percent shooting from three-point range in the 2023 postseason.
Jalen Hood-Schifino is a young 20-year-old prospect that could be enticing for the Cavaliers. He was drafted 17th overall by the Lakers in last year's draft.
If Garland's trade request comes to fruition, both the Lakers and Cavaliers might want to consider this trade proposal. The Cavaliers do not add any other draft compensation and would likely look to add one of the Lakers' coveted future first-round picks. The rest of the young players in the trade might be enough for Cleveland, though, given their focus on contending sooner rather than later.