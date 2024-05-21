Grade the Trade: New proposal adds Cavaliers guard to Lakers core next to LeBron James
The Trade
In this trade proposal, the Cavaliers would receive Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Jalen Hood-Schifino for Darius Garland. In their pursuit of a third star who can complement LeBron and Davis, Garland slides into their starting backcourt as an on-ball creator and facilitator. while Garland already has playoff experience and an All-Star appearance under his belt, his young age also allows him to usher in the next era of Lakers basketball following LeBron's eventual retirement.
If the Lakers plan to compete for another long postseason run next year, James will likely need another ball handler to allow him to rest during plays and stay prepared for the playoffs. In his 21st season, LeBron needs a chance to play off-ball, a role change the Lakers have tried to allow him to take for years. With a failed attempt for Kyrie Irving last year, Garland may be the best possible option for Los Angeles to complete their three-star core.
The fit for Garland in LA is easy to recognize both for this generation and the next. While Garland is not widely considered a "1A" option, his skillset adds to what LeBron and AD can accomplish. Garland's creative passing, ball handling and experience make him a unique talent for Laker basketball. On the Cavaliers side, though, would Cleveland find this to be enough of a return?