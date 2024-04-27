Grade the Trade: LeBron and Bronny come home to Cavaliers in shocking 3-team proposal
An NBA legend thinks that LeBron James should demand a trade home to play with Bronny on the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have their attention focused solely on the present as they are locked into a competitive series with the Orlando Magic. Whatever happens in this year's playoffs, however, be that a first-round loss to the Magic or a competitive second round showdown with the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers have some big questions to answer this summer.
One of them includes what to do with star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is eligible to sign a lucrative contract extension to commit to the team this summer. If he doesn't the front office will have a major decision to make; do they go into the season with Mitchell one year away from free agency, or do they trade him to get back as much value as they can?
An NBA legend, when discussing a familiar name to the Cavaliers, recently suggested a trade involving Donovan Mitchell that would keep the Cavs pushing for title contention next season.
Paul Pierce says that LeBron James should demand a trade to the Cavaliers
Hall of Fame wing Paul Pierce was discussing the news that LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, had made himself eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. In the event that the Lakers had a disappointing end to their season, Pierce suggested that LeBron James not only ask for a trade away from the Lakers, but that he specifically ask for a trade back home to the Cavaliers to play with his son, Bronny.
How would such a trade come together? Is there a realistic deal to be made in the event that LeBron does want to play with his son back home in Cleveland? With the Los Angeles Lakers down 3-0 to the Denver Nuggets a decision point for LeBron is quickly approaching. Let's look at the details and see how such an audacious trade comes together.