Grade the Trade: Knicks set the stage for a perfect Cavaliers Draft Night trade
Laying out the details
In the deal with New York, the Nets only took back Bogdanovic for his expiring contract. The Nets can shed further salary this summer and position themselves with a young core around Cam Thomas by acquiring more draft capital. If Brooklyn hopes to enter the first round, the Cavs could give another expiring contract and No. 20.
Because of the Stepien Rule, the Cavaliers cannot complete this trade until after they select at No. 20. Still, the Cavaliers can agree in principle beforehand and select a prospect the Nets would choose at that spot.
In return, the Nets reunite with the 2016 20th overall pick and former Brooklyn swingman Caris LeVert. After three seasons with the Cavaliers, LeVert enters the final year of a two-year, $32 million contract. If the Nets hope to drop more salary next offseason, LeVert offers a perfect option while adding another frontcourt shooter in Georges Niang. Though Niang's deal does not expire until 2026, his salary decreases year by year, further helping the Nets' financial situation while adding a veteran leader for their young core.
With the Nets, LeVert could serve as a mentor for Cam Thomas, helping him develop his offense game further and improving his defensive talent. If a second stint with the Nets goes well, LeVert could re-sign to a team-friendly contract and stick around to teach the next generation of Brooklyn basketball. During LeVert's first five years with the Nets, he joined a rebuilding squad and helped lift them to the playoffs under the leadership of newly-hired Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson. In a return, LeVert could help guide a young Nets core to build toward the future.
As for the Cavaliers, do they give up their final first-round pick under full team control for the decade?