Grade the Trade: Okoro reunites with former Cavaliers coach in bold proposal
Do the Cavaliers say yes?
On Cleveland's side, Stewart presents a tough-minded backup center with improving floor spacing. While Stewart has built a reputation for a combative attitude, involving himself in numerous on-court fights, his relentless physicality would be a massive improvement for the Cavs' efforts.
If nothing else, the Cavaliers would improve as a rebounding squad with Stewart. Last season, Stewart averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game off the Detroit bench. Stewart also shot 3.8 three-point attempts per night, converting 38.3 percent of the time. at 6-foot-8, the small-ball five answers the Cavaliers' questions for the second unit. He can also play reliably at the power forward spot, allowing Cleveland to pair him with one of Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen, as well.
At 23-years-old, Stewart still has potential for greater improvement. His attitude problems are an unavoidable detractor, and the Cavaliers would have to set managing his behavior as a top priority. While Cleveland could feel confident that Stewart would add a toughness to the roster, starting a brawl in an important regular season game or a playoff match could cost the the Cavs far too much to make his production worth the headache.
Compared to Okoro, Stewart is a similar prospect at a different position. Both players are known for their physicality and hustle. Their stat sheet numbers are not jaw-dropping, but their potential and year-by-year growth make them both intriguing talents.
Stewart is not an elite offensive or defensive talent, but he is a reliable young center. The Cavaliers desperately need a backup big who can elevate the team's post presence, taking on tough opponents with no hesitation. Still, he is not an absolute upgrade from Okoro outside of his positional fit with the Cavs.
Trading Okoro for Stewart is a relatively lateral move, swapping a raw wing prospect for a raw frontcourt prospect. Earlier trade talks showed the Cavaliers' motive was to add a clear improvement on the wing in exchange for Okoro. While this deal still gives the Cavs an answer for a lingering need, it would undoubtedly be a sign that Cleveland lacks the assets to improve the roster in the ways they want.
Ultimately, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reaching the end of their time with Isaac Okoro, barring a major shift in perspective from both sides. Isaiah Stewart presents an appealing but imperfect trade option. Okoro, though, is similarly interesting yet imperfect. The Cavs are unlikely to find better for Okoro on his own, making this deal worth consideration but far from an immediate yes.