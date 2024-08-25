Grade the Trade: Okoro reunites with former Cavaliers coach in bold proposal
Laying out the details
While the Cavaliers initially targeted a big 3-and-D wing in exchange for Okoro, deal the young wing for a long-term backup center to fill out a lacking frontcourt rotation. Neither the Pistons nor Cavaliers would likely include trade assets in a deal, making a one-for-one the best path to a trade. Where the Cavs lack in frontcourt options, the Pistons have a slight abundance.
During free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers waived Paul Reed, and the Pistons quickly claimed him. With the emergence of Jalen Duren as a star big, Isaiah Stewart's role in Detroit could be in question this season. The Pistons are still in need of a greater presence on defense, making an anchor wing like Okoro worth the loss of Stewart.
Last season, the Pistons ranked 25th in the league for defensive rating, making it their biggest need this summer. Okoro offers instant improvement as a point-of-attack defender and overall tenacious talent. Giving Okoro another chance to prove himself as a starting-caliber wing in Detroit could be a perfect situation for both the Pistons and Okoro.
Is moving on from Okoro worth Stewart for the Cavaliers, though?