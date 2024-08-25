Grade the Trade: Okoro reunites with former Cavaliers coach in bold proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers' inactivity this offseason was not by accident, but they still have time to add more talent to an aspiring contender.
Cleveland's final question to answer is the future for restricted free agent Isaac Okoro. The young defensive wing has been a sign-and-trade candidate this summer, though the Cavs have also reportedly offered multi-year deals that Okoro has denied. After weeks of deliberation to trade Okoro to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson, the trade options are dwindling.
Still, Okoro is likely Cleveland's best remaining trade asset, given his age and improving offensive talent. If the Auburn prospect was on a rebuilding team, he could refine his offensive versatility without constant pressure to win now and avoid mistakes. The Cavs' surge back to playoff contention left Okoro's development process behind, meaning he probably has not grown as high as he could to this point.
Okoro can still accept the Cavs' $11.8 million qualifying offer, but new reports suggest the two parties have had little discussion this offseason. Clearly, Okoro's time in wine and gold is closer to an end than ever before. If Okoro does return on his QO this season, his name will surely appear in trade talks ahead of the trade deadline.
Reuniting Okoro and the Cavaliers ex-coach
If the Cavs still explore sign-and-trade deals ahead of training camp, there are still a handful of teams reportedly interested. Per Sam Amico of HoopsWire, Cleveland will try to trade Okoro ahead of camp with plenty of teams interested. Notably, the Cavaliers' last head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his new team the Detroit Pistons are highly interested in reuniting Okoro and Bickerstaff.
While Amico does not name a source, Evan Dammarell from Right Down Euclid also included Detroit as a potential destination in July. Okoro's hardened defense and improving outside shooting could be a highly-attractive asset for the rebuilding Pistons. With Okoro as a two-way wing to support emerging star Cade Cunningham, his role with Detroit is clear. He also would have a longer runway to develop as a shooter than the Cavaliers offered.
Despite dropping off in the playoffs, Okoro posted career-high numbers from downtown in the regular season. Off the Cavs bench, Okoro averaged 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game with a 39.1 percent mark from deep.
The Pistons' options to offer in return are not as clear, with a majority of players still on a rookie contract who Detroit would want to keep. Still, Detroit's earlier offseason moves could have opened up the availability for one candidate in particular who could be an ideal late summer addition for the Cavs.