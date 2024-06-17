Grade the Trade: Cavaliers win the offseason in new blockbuster 4-team proposal
Laying out the details
Trade negotiations often die once a third team is involved. Adding a fourth into the mix can be nearly impossible, but the Cavaliers first acquired Allen as a sudden addition to the massive James Harden trade from the Houston Rockets years ago. If Cleveland wants to find equal value for Allen, they will have to navigate the treacherous waters of a multi-team deal once again.
Cavaliers get: Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance, Jr.
Pelicans get: Dejounte Murray, Jarrett Allen, Bogdan Bogdanović
Hawks get: Brandon Ingram, Tre Jones, Jordan Hawkins, Pick No. 4
Spurs get: Pick No. 1
In this hypothetical, the San Antonio Spurs catapult to the top pick and keep their eighth overall selection, adding Risacher to their core at number one. With the top prospects in this draft constantly in flux, San Antonio cannot be certain the Hawks will take Alex Sarr, especially considering the Hawks' preexisting frontcourt.
For the Hawks, they add two veteran win-now players who can complement Trae. They also move off Dejounte Murray and Bogdanovic's contracts. Although they move down in the draft, they are in position to add another young talent to their roster. Atlanta has little reason to prioritize the draft with Young as the franchise cornerstone. Instead, this move replaces a missed opportunity to find his sidekick with a more complementary player in Ingram.
As for New Orleans, they lose one of their most exciting young players in Trey Murphy III but add three players who perfectly fit the Pelicans' needs and timeline. Allen gives them elite rim protection, and Murray brings more defense and facilitating to their starting backcourt. With Bogdanovic also included, the Pels find another reliable three-point threat with a veteran resume to prove it.
The Pelicans have rightfully been unwilling to lose Murphy in trades, but the upside of Allen and Murray should be enough to sway their mind enough to consider the change.
Finally, the Cavaliers would have to agree to move on from the player who ignited the rebuild and helped bring Cleveland back to postseason relevancy.