Grade the Trade: Cavaliers win the offseason in new blockbuster 4-team proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly shown hesitancy to move on from big man Jarrett Allen, but things can shift quickly in the offseason with one phone call.
For the past few offseasons, the New Orleans Pelicans have aggressively targeted Allen as a replacement for Jonas Valanciunas, but the Cavs have never entertained the offers. It appears nothing has changed this summer, as the Pels want to add Allen to their ranks but have not convinced the Cavaliers to shift their mentality.
Initially, the Cavaliers looked like a perfect landing spot for Brandon Ingram, but later reports stated Cleveland have little interest in adding Ingram and paying him a maximum extension salary. Ingram, though, has still garnered interest in the trade market as an All-Star level forward who can contribute to winning in the playoffs across the Association. If the Pelicans hope to move off Ingram and add Allen, it would likely include a blockbuster multi-team agreement.
The Cavaliers should be open to trading Allen if the price is right
Although Allen has helped establish the Cavaliers as a dominant defensive squad, the fit between Allen and Evan Mobley has never found a natural solution to their redundant skillsets. While the concept of Mobley extending his range to the three-point line consistently at high volume could solve the mismatch, Cleveland cannot bet on a massive hypothetical shift in Mobley's role.
Keeping the price high on Allen is the right move, though. Moving Allen for an underwhelming return could kill Cleveland's progress. Donovan Mitchell is a fan of keeping Allen in town, so the Cavaliers must ensure Mitchell would be just as excited for his new running mates as he was with Jarrett. While certain returns may center around draft compensation, the Cavs need to prioritize immediate impact players who can help them win in the postseason beyond the first round.
Instead, the Cavs must target either a proven veteran, a promising young forward or both. The Pelicans have a wealth of young talent, making the potential match between the Cavs and Pels in trades ideal if the right combination of teams and offers is found.
How the Cavaliers can build the perfect blockbuster trade
Though the Cavs do not view Ingram as an ideal trade target, they may rope in another Eastern Conference rival who has their eyes on the former All-Star forward. Earlier reports suggested the Atlanta Hawks could make an offer for Ingram as a second star next to Trae Young. Additionally, Atlanta is expected to break up their backcourt duo of Young and Dejounte Murray. If New Orleans is ready to move on from Ingram, adding another floor general in Murray could be a worthwhile option to explore.
Currently, the Hawks hold the number one pick in this year's draft but have expressed a willingness to move down in the draft to add complementary pieces around Young. The Pelicans do not have the resources to compensate the Hawks for the top pick, and New Orleans would have little reason to chase it, anyway. Instead, the San Antonio Spurs could enter the race after reports suggest the Spurs have serious interest in moving up in the draft to select Zacharie Risacher as a running mate next to Victor Wembanyama.
By adding the Spurs and Hawks into negotiations, Cleveland could build out the trade of the summer and add the perfect long-term partner for Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers.