Grade the Trade: Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Draft in decisive new proposal
Do the Cavaliers say yes?
This trade answers the Cavaliers' desire to move up in the draft, though it cannot guarantee Cleveland lands their top option in Williams. Otherwise, da Silva would be a near certainty to be available at pick 13. The Cavs might also target a big man for a reliable backup center if they do not believe da Silva or Williams could be high-level wing contributors soon enough.
Additionally, the Cavs regain $9.9 million more in cap space for use in the offseason. Currently, the Cavaliers are $10.5 million below the luxury tax threshold, but Isaac Okoro's restricted free agency decisions could bring Cleveland closer to the luxury tax line. In this deal, the Cavaliers enter free agency with $20.4 at their disposal, giving them the full $12.9 million non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception to offer free agents.
With LeVert's inconsistent role and production, the Cavs might part ways with their sixth man. Taking a risk on Sasha Vezenkov on a team-friendly $6.6 million contract gives the Cavaliers enough flexibility to consider this deal. Moving up by seven draft spots also promises the Cavs can bring in one of their favorite prospects who can complement their core four as a long-term contributor.
Due to the Stepien Rule, this draft would not be able to be completed until the draft begins. Thus, the Cavaliers could have a better idea who would be available to them once the deal is complete. If a player they value highly is still up for grabs around pick 10, Cleveland would have plenty of reasons to strike this deal.
The financial implication of this trade is enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers to consider it as a serious, viable deal. Unfortunately, pick 13 does not guarantee the Cavs can select their favorite rookie with the wide projection ranges numerous prospects have this year. There is no definitive name the Cavaliers want to land in the draft, and they might have a long list of players they hope to add. By dropping an expiring contract for a team-friendly one, the positives outweigh the possible bad luck the Cavs could face.